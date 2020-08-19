BLAKE, Tommy Tucker Tommy Tucker Blake was born on June 20 1924 to Thomas Lee and Floy Blake. He earned his wings on August 15, 2020. Tommy was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1942 and served 4 years. During WWII he finished Airplane Mechanic School, Aerial Gunnery School, and Twin Engine Pilot Training. Tommy served in the South Pacific as a Lieutenant, flying F-5's (P38's) doing Photo Recognizance Missions. After his honorable discharge, Tommy used the GI Bill to further his education at Lamar College in Beaumont. He received his BS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Houston. He worked for 35 years as a Senior Safety Consultant at Hartford Insurance. He married Florence Mattheuss in 1955. They adopted 2 children. Tommy is predeceased by his parents, his wife of 59 years, Tiny, and his adopted son Bobby. He is survived by his adopted daughter, Suzie, his niece Linda, her husband Greg Perry and family; his niece Mylinda, her husband Bob Dalrymple and family. Graveside services are at 10am Wednesday Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery.