Tommy V. Smith

Tommy V. Smith Obituary
SMITH, Tommy V. Tommy V. Smith, 81 ascended to heaven on June 1, 2019 to join his beloved wife Sheron. Tommy was born in Austin Texas on January 29, 1938 where he remained until he along with his family moved to Dripping Springs in the early 70's. Tommy served as a sergeant in the National Guard, retired from the National Elevator Union as well as the State of Texas where he served as Texas Labor Commissioner for over ten years. Tommy was a Free Mason as well as a Shriner. He gave generously of his time and moneys to the children of the Shrine. He was a lover of hunting, fishing, old time westerns and classic automobiles. In his early years, you could hear him sing sounding a great deal like Elvis. Tommy was a devoted husband of Sheron, devoted father of Steve Smith of Dripping Springs, and Cindy Lomicka and husband Dave of Buchanan Dam. Tommy had many life long friends and will be greatly missed by them as well as family. Tommy is preceded in death by his sweetheart of 61 years, his parents and brother. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Phillips Cemetery in Dripping Springs, TX. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to The , 6977 Main Street, Houston TX. 77030 Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 4, 2019
