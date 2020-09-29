SMITH, Tommy Vernon The family of Tommy Vernon Smith of Austin, is saddened to announce his passing on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 64 years. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Shannon Smith Drachenberg, son-in-law John and grandsons, Wyatt and Nolan; mother Martha Carol McAtee; sisters Tereasa Miller (David), Linda Zwiener (John), Debra Smith, Gina Stewart, and Laura Jimenez (Joe); and many nieces and nephews. Tommy is predeceased by his father, Chester Donley Smith and step-father Carroll Ray McAtee. Memorial service arrangements are pending, updates to be placed on a private Facebook page 'Remembering Tommy Smith'. Reach out to any of the family members to join this group.



