1/1
Tommy Vernon Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Tommy Vernon The family of Tommy Vernon Smith of Austin, is saddened to announce his passing on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 64 years. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Shannon Smith Drachenberg, son-in-law John and grandsons, Wyatt and Nolan; mother Martha Carol McAtee; sisters Tereasa Miller (David), Linda Zwiener (John), Debra Smith, Gina Stewart, and Laura Jimenez (Joe); and many nieces and nephews. Tommy is predeceased by his father, Chester Donley Smith and step-father Carroll Ray McAtee. Memorial service arrangements are pending, updates to be placed on a private Facebook page 'Remembering Tommy Smith'. Reach out to any of the family members to join this group.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved