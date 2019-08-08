|
|
JACKSON, Tony "My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world." - Billy Graham On July 29, 2019, Tony Jackson (73), of Bastrop, finished his journey here, and went to his heavenly home. Mary, his loving wife of 50 years, was by his side. Tony enjoyed being a resident of Bastrop for 45 years. During those years he was president of Bastrop Chamber of Commerce (1980), owner of Jackson Benefit Services, and a pastor at Bastrop Christian Outreach Center. Tony really enjoyed watching the sports of his alma mater (University of Texas), however, it paled in comparison to his love of sharing the Gospel locally/abroad, and moments with his family. Family was very important to Tony, and he was blessed with a wonderful one. Tony is lovingly remembered by his wife Mary; his two sons, Marcus and his wife Rebecca, Michael and his wife Traci; his six grandchildren Ryen, Amaris, Luke, Camille, Liv, and Jake; his two brothers Paul and Chet Jackson of Daytona Beach, Florida; and other loving family members. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Bastrop Christian Outreach Center on Saturday, August 10, at 10am.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 8, 2019