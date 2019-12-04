|
|
HERMAN, Tracy Annette Lomax Tracy Annette Lomax Herman died of paraneoplastic syndrome on November 26th at home in San Marcos, TX. Tracy was born on April 16th, 1957 to Georgia Rafalovich and Ralph Lomax in Boulder, Colorado. Her first breaths may have been in Colorado, but her first steps were in Texas. Tracy married her true love, Gary Herman, in 2001 and at the age of 49, she went back to school to get her Associate's Degree in Sociology from Southwest Texas University. For 13 years, Tracy used the full spectrum of her people skills at Brookdale Senior Living Community. She could be as gentle as she was fierce. She was a passionate caretaker. Tracy was active at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, and Rotary. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Tracy is survived by her husband, Gary, their 4 dogs, 5 cats, and 1 bird of San Marcos, TX; mother and stepfather, Georgia and Francis Raffalovich of Georgetown, TX; brother, Brad Lomax and wife, Liz; nephews, Ben and Richard; niece, Lizzy, and great nephew, Field, all of Corpus Christi, TX. Tracy will be remembered for her radical compassion, her quick laughter, and her unwavering faith. Services will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 11:00 a.m., at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3039 RR 12, San Marcos, TX. Memorial contributions can be made to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 396-2300.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019