|
|
MYERS, Tracy Beautiful and ever kind wife & mom of three daughters, Tracy Myers passed away at 55 years old in her home in Austin. She is reunited with her oldest daughter and her grandparents in heaven. Tracy was born in Austin and raised in Houston, Texas. Tracy grew up a southern Baptist after she began attending church by herself in Elementary school. She went to Klein Forest High School where she was involved in The Goldduster drill team and the choir. After high school, Tracy moved to New York to pursue modeling. After a year of adventures in New York, Tracy chose to go to Texas Tech University where she earned her BA in Psychology and Chemistry in 1986. After graduating she went on to a career in clinical trials and pharmaceutical research. Tracy was a Certified Clinical Data Manager, a Senior Manager for Clinical Data Management, a Senior Project Manager and a Principal Data Manager. Tracy worked for a variety of companies including PPD, Inc., Research Point, Inc., and i3 Research and InVentiv Health. One evening out dancing at the Broken Spoke, Tracy ran into her future husband Michael Myers. In six months, they were engaged and married within the year. Not long after, they were blessed with three beautiful daughters; Elana Noelle, Sierra Aileen, and Kinsey Elise. Tracy cherished watching all three of her daughters go on to college. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, making jewelry and doing glass work. Tracy is survived by her loving husband, Michael, daughters, Sierra and Kinsey, parents, John and Margaret Noack, sister, Tamara Noack Mays (Ray), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends. Her Funeral will be held at Life Austin, Saturday, the 2nd at eleven am. Life Austin is located at 8901 W US Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735. The burial to be followed at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home on William Cannon. A Reception will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elana Noelle Myers Memorial Scholarship Fund. https://www.austincf.org/Donors-Fundholders/Give-Now/Donation-Form?fn=Elana+Noelle+Myers+Memorial+Scholarship+Fund#donate
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 31, 2019