GORDY, Tracy Ross, M. D. Dr. Tracy Ross Gordy died Wednesday, 20 February 2019, in Austin, Texas. A memorial will be held April 6 at 4 p.m. at the Central Presbyterian Church, 200 East 8th Street in Austin. He was born Jan. 20, 1936 to Calvin Tracy Gordy and Joyce Evelyn (Ross) Gordy of Beaumont, Texas. He was an Eagle Scout, an athlete, a hard working young man, a son, a brother, a friend, a teenage sweetheart, a student, a husband, a medical school graduate, intern, and father. His son, John Tracy, has an early memory of him as a US Army Captain (1966-1968) who more than once scaled a Ft. Hood rooftop to rescue the toy airborne ranger that he had built him from hardware, string and a piece of cloth. He is survived by his wife Nancy Jo (Brighouse) Gordy of Austin, four children Kathryn Gordy Hardebeck of Yokosuka, Japan, John Gordy of Lutz, FL, Alison Lowell Jannuzi of Tucson, AZ, Piper Lowell Fordham of Glenside, PA and ten grandchildren: James, Victoria, and Ashley Hardebeck; Jillian, and Shannon Gordy; Brigg, and Barnes Jannuzi; Tess, Madeline, and Micah Fordham. He is preceded in death by his first wife Beverly Anne Plummer and his sister Joyce Lynn Gordy Childs. Dr. Gordy obtained his BA from the University of Texas in 1958 and his MD in 1961 from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He was board certified in psychiatry in Texas and Washington and Certified with added Qualifications in Geriatric Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. His private practice, consulting and teaching career touched the lives of friends, colleagues, patients both young and old. Dr. Gordy was a member of the American Psychiatric Association, a Life Member of the American Medical Association and, the Texas Medical Association, an honorary member of the Texas Medical Association and the Travis County Medical Society. Dr. Gordy was especially appreciative towards the American Medical Society (AMA) for the opportunity to be the first psychiatrist to be appointed to the AMA Current Procedural Terminology Editorial Panel; a term that lasted 17 years. A serial hobbyist, he enjoyed gardening, sailing, automobile restoration, running, photography, hiking, travel, cooking, bartending and his golden retriever, the late Travis and collie, the late Beegee. He and Nancy recently returned to Austin after 14 years in beautiful Port Ludlow, WA. Donations can be made to . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary