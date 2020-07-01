Tranquilino Camacho
CAMACHO, Tranquilino Our beloved Tranquilino Camacho, age 71, and resident of Austin, was born into Eternal Life on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He is reunited with his daughter, Norma Jean Camacho; his parents, Domingo and Juanita Sanchez Camacho; his brother, Edward Camacho; and his sister, Estellita Camacho. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Minerva "Minnie" Rosalez Camacho; his children, Estellita C. Hemani, and her spouse, Rahim, Tranquilino Abel Camacho, and his spouse, Sally, David James Camacho, and his spouse, Jennifer, and Jessica Marie Mendoza, and her spouse, Sam; his brothers, Domingo Camacho, Jr., Joaquin Camacho, and Alejandro Camacho; numerous nieces and nephews, other family members, and many friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street. A Funeral Liturgy will take place the following morning, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., also at Mission Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Assumption.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
JUL
1
Rosary
07:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
JUL
2
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
Funeral services provided by
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-4355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
