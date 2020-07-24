1/1
Travell Edward Mazion
1995 - 2020

MAZION, Travell Edward "Black Magic" Travell Mazion, 24, of Austin died, Wednesday, July 15th. He was born in Titusville, FL on July 24, 1995, a son of Valerie Tookes and Edward Mazion. He was an undefeated Professional Boxer. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/travellmazion) on Saturday, July 25th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Public Viewing will be 4PM-6PM on Friday, July 24th at Church of the New Testament, 1602 Harvey Street in Austin. A candle with balloon release (attendees are asked to bring purple/black balloons & candles) will follow at Del Valle High School at 8PM. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Church of the New Testament
JUL
24
Service
08:00 PM
Del Valle High School
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Deep heartfelt condolences to Travell’s mom, family and extended family and friends. At such a time as this, may the God of tender mercies and of all comfort, lift your hearts with loving promise.
Mike C
July 19, 2020
Rest in Heaven , You will truly be missed. Sending my condolences to your family .
Tina Marshall
Acquaintance
July 19, 2020
Travell Mazion ( Black Majic) you will always be missed by Mrs. Banda. The memories we had throughout the years will always be in my heart.
DV you know. RIP
Esther Banda
Friend
July 19, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the Mazion family, words seem so inadequate at this time, but may all of you find God to be your strength and comfort as you go through this most difficult time of your loss.
July 19, 2020
I watched you threw your mom become the successful young man you were. Your mom would always show me videos of you boxing. May you rest in peace and know that you made your mom very proud.
Sarah Easley
Friend
July 19, 2020
He was a good friend and I was happy for his success. Sad to see him go. Rest In Peace my friend. Until we meet again.
Michael
Friend
July 18, 2020
My heart breaks for your family. I am so sorry for your unspeakable loss. You are in my prayers. May your memories and God's loving arms bring you peace.
Orquidea
Coworker
July 18, 2020
Alexis Garza
Friend
July 18, 2020
condolences go out to the Mazion family on the death of Travell. So sorry for your loss. He will be missed by family and fans.
LeeRoy
July 18, 2020
May the memories carry you through this very difficult time.My condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise of binding up the brokenhearted. (Isa 61:1.)
Jan Deer
July 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family . May the true God comfort your broken hearts. For Psalms 50:15 says call and He will deliver in the day of distress.
July 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Mazion family, may God be with all of you in your time of sorrow to comfort and strengthen you, so very sorry for your loss.
July 17, 2020
I seen a few of his fights and talked to him a couple of times. Just a sincere up standing young man. What a tragedy. RIP
Frank Rose
July 17, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Valerie. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. God bless you and your family. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Mary Alice Murphy
Friend
July 17, 2020
I , GREW UP WATCHING TRAVELL ON VIDEO TAPE WHEN , I WAS IN MIDDLE SCHOOL .......... SHALOM , TO YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!! BUDDY KINGS 1:05:22 & 1:05:23 ........... MARK 1:08-1:11 !!!!!!!!!!! PSALMS 23:01-23:06 ........... HOSEA 3:02 ........... & PETER 22:03:22 .........
CARLOS JUAN CONTENDER
July 17, 2020
May God continue to be with the family and and grant you peace.
July 17, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Marion Family, So very sad to hear about the tragedy that happened to Travell. May the God of Tender Mercies comfort and mend your grieving hearts during this very sad time with His unending loving kindness and strength. May you lean on Gods arm of support to cope with the passing of this precious young loss in your lives. Travell left a legacy in this world at a very young age.
BRY
July 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Mazion. May the God of all comfort be with you all now and the coming days.
July 17, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. So sad to hear about such a young talent gone too soon.

We pray that God continues to strengthen and comfort you all during this difficult period.
July 17, 2020
My condolences for your loss.

Gone too soon at such a young age. May the family be comforted by the love of your heavenly father. Travell's memories and accomplishments can be treasured forever.
Odette Wells
July 16, 2020
He was a great fighter with a huge heart. I remember how strong he was when he won the championship. He will be missed.
July 16, 2020
Alishia
July 16, 2020
A true artist. Cut down way to soon in life. Rest Well my friend.....
ken schreiber
Friend
July 16, 2020
Travel was my first cousin. His Father and my Mother are twins. I'm sadden and shocked that this happened. May the almighty Father be with him/
Nehemiah Mazion
Family
July 16, 2020
May the memories carry you through this very difficult time.My condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise of binding up the brokenhearted. (Isa 61:1
Jan Deer
