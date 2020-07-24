MAZION, Travell Edward "Black Magic" Travell Mazion, 24, of Austin died, Wednesday, July 15th. He was born in Titusville, FL on July 24, 1995, a son of Valerie Tookes and Edward Mazion. He was an undefeated Professional Boxer. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/travellmazion) on Saturday, July 25th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Public Viewing will be 4PM-6PM on Friday, July 24th at Church of the New Testament, 1602 Harvey Street in Austin. A candle with balloon release (attendees are asked to bring purple/black balloons & candles) will follow at Del Valle High School at 8PM. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.