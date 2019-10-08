Home

Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home
1615 South Fort Hood Road
Killeen, TX 765421654
(254) 634-2638
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home
1616 S. Fort Hood Rd
Killeen, TX
Travis Hallmark


1962 - 2019
Travis Hallmark Obituary
HALLMARK, Travis Travis "Dewayne" Hallmark of Round Rock, TX Born Sept. 8th 1962 Died Sept. 27th 2019 at the age of 57 after battling cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother Melba Ann Logan, his father Horace "Bo" Hallmark and his brother Floyd "Flea" Hallmark. He is survived by his daughter Melba Brielle Hallmark of Hutto, TX, his son Jayson Travis Hallmark of Hutto, TX, his sister Deborah Rogers of Eddy, TX, his brother Billy Stewart of Thrall, TX, his uncle Dale Huggins of Jarrell, TX and many more loved ones and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday October 10th 2019 at 10:30 am at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home 1616 S. Fort Hood Rd Killeen, TX 76542 In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The or Austin Hospice Christopher House.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 8, 2019
