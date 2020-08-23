SANSOM, Travis King Age 36, passed away at Ascension Seton hospital in Harker Heights, TX on the evening of August 16, 2020. He was kept comfortable and received exceptional care thanks to the highly attentive nursing staff. Travis was born in Austin, Texas on October 20, 1983. He attended Austin High School and earned a golf scholarship to Grayson County Community College before continuing his education at Texas State University in San Marcos, TX graduating in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in wildlife biology. He then moved to Gatesville, TX where he lived until his passing; pursuing his passions of horticulture and serving as a steward of wildlife. A lifelong Texan and lover of the outdoors Travis grew up hunting, fishing and playing golf in the great state he never saw a cause to leave. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved animals most of all and went on to specialize in the breeding of whitetail deer and exotic wildlife in addition to consulting for dozens of ranches all over the state on how to preserve and restore habitat as well as wildlife populations. He is survived by his father and mother, Patrick King Sansom and Terry Kay Sansom; his brother, Justin Keith Sansom; his grandparents Bill and Wanda Spurgin; his dog Lacey as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his geat-grandmother Essie Smith; grandparents George and Rebecca Sansom; grandfathers Benjamin Thetford and Bill Sorrell; his great uncle Johnny Casparis and great aunts Madeline and Marie Casparis; his uncle Wesley Sansom as well as his beloved dogs Jake and Sadie. A memorial service will be held at Woodlawn Baptist Church at 4600 Menchaca Rd. Austin, TX 78745 on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. In Travis's honor a casual dress is requested and due to restrictions on gatherings, special measures will be required to ensure the safety of all attendants and Travis' elder relatives most of all. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that a donation in his name be made to the Texas Parks and Wildlife foundation.



