LEE, Travis T. Travis T. Lee was born in Leander, TX on August 20, 1930 and went home to the Lord on September 3, 2020. He was retired from the Texas Iron Workers Union after serving in the Army in Korea. He also was a member of the AA Club for many years and became a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He is survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be greatly missed. A service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 2505 Forbes Drive, Austin, TX on September 15 at 10:00 a.m. and officiated by Rev. Dusty Brian. A private burial will follow.



