1/
Travis T. Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Travis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEE, Travis T. Travis T. Lee was born in Leander, TX on August 20, 1930 and went home to the Lord on September 3, 2020. He was retired from the Texas Iron Workers Union after serving in the Army in Korea. He also was a member of the AA Club for many years and became a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He is survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be greatly missed. A service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 2505 Forbes Drive, Austin, TX on September 15 at 10:00 a.m. and officiated by Rev. Dusty Brian. A private burial will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved