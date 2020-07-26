MIZE-ELLISON, Treyvon Jaquis "Treyv" Treyvon Mize-Ellison, 20, of Austin died Saturday July 18th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 19, 1999, a son of Pamela (Mize) Thomas and Fred Ellison. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11AM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/trayvonellison
) on Thursday, July 30th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle. Apostle Robert Alexander at Breath of Life Family Fellowship Church will be officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street Austin, 4PM-6PM on Wednesday July 29th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.