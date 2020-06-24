ESCHBERGER, Trilba Rice Trilba R. Eschberger, 88, went to her heavenly home on the morning of Saturday, June 20 after being hospitalized at St David's in Round Rock for an extended period. Born to Dan and Alpha (More) Rice in McCamey, TX on March 16, 1932, Trilba is the only surviving sibling of nine. She went to school in Brackettville and McCamey before beginning High School in San Angelo. She, however, graduated from Teague High School in 1950. After graduating from H. S. she intended to continue her education by enrolling in Southwest Texas Teachers Collage, but was not able to continue because of an illness. At the time she was ready to return she decided to enter the Durham Business College in Dallas. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper. She worked in Waco and Midland for various companies and finally at Gage Furniture, in Austin, for 23 plus years. On the day of her 62nd birthday she said goodbye to the working world. Trilba was active in the American Business Women's Assoc., involved in the PTA for many years and in later years became involved with the Optimist organization serving in many capacities. She was also a Sunday school teacher for many years at St. Martins Lutheran in Austin and Immanuel Lutheran church in Pflugerville. She found the most joy in planning and hosting family gatherings such as birthdays and holidays. She enjoyed traveling to various states including Alaska, Hawaii and Canada and has visited many major cities in the U.S. and Canada to attend the annual conventions of Optimist International. She loved to read, play dominoes, and speak her mind. She belonged to the "dirty dozen;" a group of domino playing friends and neighbors. Trilba met her true love, Jerry Eschberger, in Waco, while he was stationed there as a "Buck Sergeant" or Airman in the U.S. Air Force. They were married on Sept 8, 1961 which was nearly 59 years ago. They were blessed with two sons, Dan R. Eschberger who is married to Joy (Temple, TX) and Rockley A. Eschberger who is married to Anita (Pflugerville, TX.) Trilba and Jerry have a total of seven grandchildren, Jason R., Brittany L., Ashley N., Hayley B., Hillary B., Aaron J., and Blake A. They also have 9 great grandchildren, Jason L., Jorden R., Patrick K., Frankie M., Caleb E., Briley G., Silas L., Shane L., and Stella C. who are their pride and joy. Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a Private Service on Saturday, June 25, 2020. However, a Visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Friday, June 24, 2020 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. If anyone wishes to make a donation in honor of Trilba, Please consider, Immanuel Luther Church 500 Immanuel Rd. Pflugerville, TX 78660 or International Foundation P.O. Box 952126 St. Louis, MO 63195-2126



