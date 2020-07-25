ACOSTA, Trinidad Trinidad Acosta, lovingly referred to as "Trini", by all who knew and loved her, was called to be with our lord, on Monday, July 20, 2020. A mom, grandma, great-grandma, wife, sister, aunt and friend, Trini took every role she stepped into, seriously and with love. She cared for many and welcomed everyone into her home and heart and will be missed by all. She is survived by her loving husband, two days shy of their 53rd wedding anniversary, Ignacio Acosta. Their children: Caesar Acosta (Alyce), daughter, Inelda Acosta, and son, Oscar Acosta (Lillian), Grandchildren Gary L. Rodriguez Jr., Alyssa M. Rodriguez (Jonathan Carillo), Savanah Acosta, Cynthia Martinez-Flores, Daylin Martinez-Flores and Great-grandson, Atticus Miles Carrillo. Siblings: Sister, Concepcion Chavez, Guadalupe Ramirez, Rosa Marie Rodriguez, Luci Cunningham, Josie Garza (Juan) Brother, Joe Ramirez and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Trini was preceded in death by her parents Benigno and Maria R. Ramirez and sister, Maria Martinez. Our family would like to thank Dr. William Deaton for taking great care of mom for many years. The staff of Dr. George Willeford III, especially Michelle for being an amazing and caring nurse. Also, Dr. Guadalupe Zamora and his staff for always being such a caring group with her over the years. THANK YOU! In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.



