BELOTA, Trisha Ann (Steffek) Pflugerville, TX Trisha Ann (Steffek) Belota, 52, was born on October 12, 1967 in Austin, Texas to Billy Joe and MaryAnn (Kovar) Steffek. Trisha graduated Anderson High School in 1985 and received a Bachelor's of Arts degree from the University of Texas. Trisha enjoyed attending, and cheering on her sons in their football and baseball endeavors. Above all, Trisha enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. Trisha was a world class cook who could literally prepare anything her husband or sons caught or hunted. From catfish to squirrels, from venison to softshell turtle, she could prepare anything and make it a delicacy. Trisha was also the best kolache baker on the planet. She was known for lighting up any room she walked into. In the words of her sons, Stephen and David, "she was a light on earth for our Father in heaven." Alongside her parents, carrying on her loving legacy are her husband, Aric Belota, and sons, Stephen and David of Pflugerville; her brothers: Darrell Steffek and his wife, Kathy, of Burnet, and Duane Steffek of Austin; her father-in-law, Robert Belota of Plum; her sisters-in-law, Bobbie King and husband Jim King of College Station, and Andrea Richardson of Georgetown; and her brother-in-law, Brad Belota and wife Nancy of La Grange; and many nephews and nieces who loved her very much. She is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Audrey Belota. Pallbearers for Trisha are her nephews Nick Steffek of Rosenberg, Derek Steffek of Burnet, Hunter Steffek of Burnet, Bradley Belota of Bastrop, Derek King of Conroe; and friend Dave Brast of Houston. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl St., La Grange, TX 78945. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 126 Plum Church Rd. Plum, Texas 78952, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. Your prayers are valued by Trisha's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, 126 Plum Church Rd. Plum, Texas 78952 or Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Building, 126 Plum Church Rd. Plum, Texas 78952. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Published in ACNs on Jun. 24, 2020.