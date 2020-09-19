FRANKLIN, Troy Troy Franklin was born in Kokomo, Indiana October 23, 1965 on Grissom Airforce Base. At age 54, Troy passed away on the weekend of August 29th. He proudly served his country in the military, worked as a phone man, and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Troy always had a smile, a joke at the waiting and a laugh that could fill a room. Troy was a romantic and loved to participate in the Renaissance Fair, camping out for weekends in full character and dress. As a martial artist, he spent his weekends growing up in Kyle, TX teaching what he knew and sparring with his friends on his parent's property. As a fan of all things Sci-Fi and Fantasy he was an avid gamer playing D&D, MMO's and other online games, he leaves behind communities that will sorely miss him. Troy, in addition to his deployments in the Army, was a bit of a rolling stone living in Banks, OR with his Uncle Glenn, he also moved around TX to live in Kyle, Austin, Terrell, Cedar Creek, and was currently residing in Bastrop. Troy leaves behind his Father Joseph Robert Franklin Jr., and his sister Jean Heflin, along with many other friends and family that loved him. Staunch friend, Loving son, and Brother Brennadaire. Private services will be held by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store