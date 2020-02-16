|
STENCE, Twilla Kaye Adrian Twilla Kaye Adrian Stence, a resident of Kingsland, Texas, died on February 4, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family. Born on March 7, 1943 in Loraine, Texas, to the late Leroy and Helen Louise (Anders) Adrian, Kay spent her early years in Loraine, Roscoe, Cooper and Hale Center. In 1961 Kay graduated from Hale Center High and attended Lubbock Christian College. There she met Donald L. Stence and they married in June of 1963. The couple lived briefly in Miami, Florida, before returning to Texas where her husband completed his graduate degree at Texas Tech University. The family was complete when two sons, Michael and Mitchell, were born in Lubbock. Kay and her family then moved to Austin where the boys were raised and educated. The family participated actively in the Churches of Christ. An accomplished cook and seamstress, Kay took pride in creating a warm and welcoming home. She loved bringing family and friends together for delicious meals, especially during the holidays, thereby carrying on the "Anders girls'" longtime tradition of hospitality. Not only a homemaker and mother, Kay also became a successful businesswoman when she discovered her gift for helping women achieve personal goals related to beauty, nutrition and wellness. For 41 years Kay was a Mary Kay Cosmetics Independent Beauty Consultant and for 30 years was an Independent Sales Director in Austin and the Highland Lakes area. Beginning in 2000, Kay was certified by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition as a nutritionist and an approved Gottschall Foundation SCD Digestive Health Counselor. She maintained a worldwide online program serving many loyal clients by providing advice on the Specific Carbohydrate Diet to assist clients in digestive health issues. From the time she was a small child Kay's parents recognized her exceptional vocal ability and was instrumental in finding opportunities to develop her beautiful soprano voice. As a young girl she enjoyed singing in school and church and also attended summer music and voice camps at Lubbock Christian College and later studied with the respected vocal instructor, Mrs. J.W. King, Jr. Singing was truly one of the central aspects of Kay's life. She joined her parents and two brothers singing hymns in "four-part harmony" and was often in demand to lend her beautiful voice at weddings, musicals, funerals and even "gigs" at restaurants. With a repertoire of over 300 popular songs committed to memory, Kay could respond to impromptu requests with ease and never miss a beat, note or word. She was happiest when performing with her voice. When living in Kingsland, she regularly taught voice and piano to many adults and children. Family members preceding Kay in death are her parents, her husband, and her brother, Gary Adrian. Kay is survived by two sons, Michael (Star Beauchamp) Stence of Austin, Mitchell (Kim) Stence of Kingsland; five grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Payton, Riley and Cassandra; one brother, Steven Adrian of Austin; cousins, Kimberly (Dale) Hayes, Ross (Heather) Hayes, and London Hayes of Katy; sister-in-law, Joy (James) Rettmann of Lubbock; brothers-in-law, Bill (Carla) Stence of Lubbock and David (Jackie) Stence of Austin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22 at 2:00 pm at Weed-Corley- Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress Ave., Austin. Officiating will be Robert Billingslea, Senior Pastor of Packsaddle Fellowship of Kingsland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to a in memory of our beloved Kay.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020