DICKEY, Tyler Allen It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce Tyler Dickey, our beloved son, brother, and friend passed suddenly on September 30th, 2019 at the age of 34. Those who knew Tyler lost a light in their lives. Born on September 20, 1985 in Austin, Texas. Tyler graduated Class of 2004 at Lake Travis High school where he was a recognized academic student and all around great athlete. With Tyler's passion for creativity he continued his journey to the University of Texas San Antonio where he earned a Bachelor's of Science in Architecture. Tyler became an integral part of the success of Dickey and Son Concrete. Tyler's beautiful views of life are love, which he showed through his expressions for Art, Music, and Math. Loved by so many, Tyler is an inspiration on living life to the fullest. With the capacity to bring joy and happiness to others, Tyler was known for his humility, compassion, kindness, and loving heart. He will be dearly missed on this earth, but has been welcomed with open arms in Heaven. Tyler is survived by his mother and stepfather, Debbie and Steve Ohlman; father and stepmother, Bruce Dickey and Kathy; sisters Krystal Dickey, Brooke and Autumn Ohlman, brother Cole and wife, Stephanie Spradley, sisters Kendra and husband, Adam Gouge, and Kara and husband, Ryan Pieper. Tyler is also survived by his Aunt Michelle Stewart and husband, Michael, Cousins Zachary Stewart, Cody Stewart and wife, Tyree , nephews Austin Spradley, Levi Pieper, Jayden Metcalf and niece Karyssa Metcalf. Tyler's preceded in death by Grandparents Gordon and Nell Dickey, and Grandparents Leon and Elaine Mahan. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 7 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, RR 620 South, Lakeway, Texas with a Celebration of Life Reception following at Antebellum Event Center 3 to 6 p.m. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to American Tinnitus Association - https://www.ata.org/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019