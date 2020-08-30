Ursula Brinkmann

BRINKMANN, Ursula August 21st, surrounded by her children, Ursula (84) departed on her final voyage. Born and educated in Benrath, Germany, Ursula was a life-long learner. Her competitive spirit and desire to do right pushed her to embrace new languages and cultures as she moved around the world with Leo, her husband of 50 years, and their growing family. In Germany, New York, Switzerland, England, Florida, Houston, Connecticut and finally Austin, she created a welcoming home for family, friends, and all who entered. Ursula's wholehearted participation drew others to her as she pursued interests in hiking, sailing, music, art, literature, culture, running, tennis, cooking, baking, games and the activities of her grand and great-grandchildren. Her friends in Friendship Force, RSCJ, Austin Monday/Friday Hikers, Volksmarching, Colorado River Walkers, LAMP, Kaffee Klatsch, the Buccaneer Fleet, and her fellow music, art and dance lovers will remember Ursula's bright smile, willing helpfulness and delicious feasts. Her children Anne, Peter and Johannes, daughter-in-law Liza, grandchildren and their families will miss her very much, but take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her daughter Elisabeth, husband Leo, son-in-law Tom, and so many other beloved relatives and friends. An online service is planned for the afternoon of Thursday, September 10th details to follow. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Austin (www.hospiceaustin.org
) or Mobile Loaves and Fishes (https://mlf.org/
).