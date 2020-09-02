CARTER, Uvelia "Vel" R. Age 83, of Killeen, Texas, passed away on 08/29/2020, due to declining health. She was born to parents, Lidio Reyes and Eulalia Reyes, on 12/17/1936 in Bastrop, Texas. Vel worked as a Bakery/Cafeteria Manager for 42 years. Her career path began 40 plus years ago starting at Dixie Dream, a local bakery and donut shop in Leesville, LA. After retiring as an active military wife in 1986 she continued her passion for baking and decorating cakes for almost 20 years. She then served 20 plus years at St. Joseph's Catholic School, retiring in May 2019. She enjoyed professional cake decorating and serving and ministering to the children of St. Joseph's Catholic School where she was known by the children as Ms. Vel. She was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and UT Longhorns and enjoyed visiting the casinos with her husband, Bill. In 2017, Vel was honored with a Service Award for 20 years of service with St. Joseph's Catholic School. On Veterans Day 2019, while attending the Veterans Day Ceremony at The Wall in Washington D.C., Vel was recognized and honored as a surviving Gold Star Wife. Other honors include proudly receiving her GED from Leesville High School after being a stay at home mom for 20 years. Vel met Forrest (Bill) L. Carter Jr. in 1969. They were married on 06/24/1970 in Killeen, TX. Together they raised 5 children: Arthur R. Aguirre, Richard E. Aguirre, Rose Ann Aguirre-Hauser, Sue Ann Wacker, and Bill Carter. Vel is survived by Forrest (Bill) Carter, husband; Richard E. Aguirre, son and his wife Sylvia Aguirre; Rose Ann Aguirre-Hauser, daughter; Sue Ann Wacker, daughter and her husband Robert Wacker; Bill Carter, son; Annie Aguirre, daughter- in- law, married to late son, Arthur R. Aguirre; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; three brothers, Hill Reyes and his wife Lou Ann Reyes, Ben Reyes and his wife, Mary Reyes, and Robert Reyes; two sister-in-laws, Lisa Reyes, (married to late brother, Rosario Reyes), and Yolanda Reyes (married to late brother Johnny Reyes); many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved family pet, Leila. She was preceded in death by Lidio Reyes, father; Eulalia Reyes, mother; Arthur C. Aguirre, late husband; Arthur (Art) Aguirre, son; Talon J. W. Phares, great-grandson; three brothers, Joe (Bones) Reyes, Johnny Reyes, and Rosario (Tayo) Reyes; Gracie Lopez, sister; and Mary Ann Reyes, sister-in-law. The family has entrusted Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen with the arrangements. The Viewing and Rosary is September 3, 2020, 6-8pm. Mass will be held on September 4, 2020 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Killeen, Texas and a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to St. Joseph's Catholic School in memory of Uvelia Carter "Vel", 2903 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX 76543. To share condolences online, visit Uvelia (Vel's) obituary on killeen.harpertalasek.com