1/1
Uvelia R. Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Uvelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARTER, Uvelia "Vel" R. Age 83, of Killeen, Texas, passed away on 08/29/2020, due to declining health. She was born to parents, Lidio Reyes and Eulalia Reyes, on 12/17/1936 in Bastrop, Texas. Vel worked as a Bakery/Cafeteria Manager for 42 years. Her career path began 40 plus years ago starting at Dixie Dream, a local bakery and donut shop in Leesville, LA. After retiring as an active military wife in 1986 she continued her passion for baking and decorating cakes for almost 20 years. She then served 20 plus years at St. Joseph's Catholic School, retiring in May 2019. She enjoyed professional cake decorating and serving and ministering to the children of St. Joseph's Catholic School where she was known by the children as Ms. Vel. She was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and UT Longhorns and enjoyed visiting the casinos with her husband, Bill. In 2017, Vel was honored with a Service Award for 20 years of service with St. Joseph's Catholic School. On Veterans Day 2019, while attending the Veterans Day Ceremony at The Wall in Washington D.C., Vel was recognized and honored as a surviving Gold Star Wife. Other honors include proudly receiving her GED from Leesville High School after being a stay at home mom for 20 years. Vel met Forrest (Bill) L. Carter Jr. in 1969. They were married on 06/24/1970 in Killeen, TX. Together they raised 5 children: Arthur R. Aguirre, Richard E. Aguirre, Rose Ann Aguirre-Hauser, Sue Ann Wacker, and Bill Carter. Vel is survived by Forrest (Bill) Carter, husband; Richard E. Aguirre, son and his wife Sylvia Aguirre; Rose Ann Aguirre-Hauser, daughter; Sue Ann Wacker, daughter and her husband Robert Wacker; Bill Carter, son; Annie Aguirre, daughter- in- law, married to late son, Arthur R. Aguirre; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; three brothers, Hill Reyes and his wife Lou Ann Reyes, Ben Reyes and his wife, Mary Reyes, and Robert Reyes; two sister-in-laws, Lisa Reyes, (married to late brother, Rosario Reyes), and Yolanda Reyes (married to late brother Johnny Reyes); many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved family pet, Leila. She was preceded in death by Lidio Reyes, father; Eulalia Reyes, mother; Arthur C. Aguirre, late husband; Arthur (Art) Aguirre, son; Talon J. W. Phares, great-grandson; three brothers, Joe (Bones) Reyes, Johnny Reyes, and Rosario (Tayo) Reyes; Gracie Lopez, sister; and Mary Ann Reyes, sister-in-law. The family has entrusted Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen with the arrangements. The Viewing and Rosary is September 3, 2020, 6-8pm. Mass will be held on September 4, 2020 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Killeen, Texas and a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to St. Joseph's Catholic School in memory of Uvelia Carter "Vel", 2903 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX 76543. To share condolences online, visit Uvelia (Vel's) obituary on killeen.harpertalasek.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes
506 N 38Th St
Killeen, TX 76543
(254) 699-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved