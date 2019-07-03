PAYNE, Vada Nester Vada Nester Payne, passed away on peacefully at Sundance Memory Care in Cedar Park on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Vada was 78 years of age. Vada was born on February 14, 1941 in Connersville, Indiana to the late Forrest Nester and Eva (Largen) Nester. She was a graduate of Connersville High School. Vada was employed with various positions including, teachers aide,real estate agent and retired from JCPenney call center but was ultimately a loving and devoted stay at home mother. Vada was a caring, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many. She will be forever remembered for her true one of a kind personality that was filled with laughter and generosity. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Robert J Payne of Pflugerville, her children son Robert J Payne and wife Laurie, daughter Anita Doss and husband Darryl, son Troy Payne and wife Kit, grandchildren, Joey and Elijah Payne, Ariel and Ridge Doss, and Dylan and Tristan Payne; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Vada was preceded in death by her daughter Rhonda Payne. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Pastor Don Long will be officiating and interment will follow in Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM at Cook Walden Capital Parks. Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you may leave condolences and share memories with Vada's family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 3, 2019