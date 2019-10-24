Home

TEDDER, Valerie Jean Lore Valerie Jean Lore Tedder was born January 5, 1961 in Charles City, Iowa to Maida Wiegmann and Robert Lore. She passed away very suddenly on October 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas, where she was surrounded by her husband, family and many friends. She grew up in Bassett, Iowa, graduated high school from Charles City, Iowa. She then went on to become a registered nurse, while, raising two children. She moved to Texas to meet the love of her life, Mark Tedder, and they were married November 1987. Valerie worked as an operating room nurse at Bailey Square Surgery Center for 30 years. She enjoyed her job as a nurse, but she loved the interaction with the patients and staff the most. She had an amazing sense of humor and could tell entertaining stories that would have you holding your side from laughter. She was giving, loving and never met a stranger in her life which most times became friends. To know her was to see the kind of love for everyone that is very rare. She loved to sew the most but also enjoyed projects like building anything from wood or laying a tile floor. Measuring tools were her fingers or maybe the length of her arm. Her sewing was never made for herself but for others to enjoy; she made bags and blankets for so many. Valerie and Mark created a beautiful family with her two older children and then they had two of their own and raised their family in Buda, Texas. Then came the biggest joy in her life, grand babies. Granny rarely missed a games for five older grandchildren. She was one time asked by her granddaughter, "Granny, you're not supposed to cheer for the other team, just ours". That was just Granny for you. She is mourned by her mother, Maida Wiegmann, Charles City, Iowa; Mother In Law, Jewel Tedder, Bridgeport, Texas; her husband, Mark Tedder; daughters, Jennifer Deutsch (John) Fey, Austin, Texas, Whitney Tedder (Tim) Haag, Leander, Texas; sons,, Adam (Tish) Deutsch, Dale, Texas and Jacob Tedder, Copper Mountain, Colorado; 6 grand babies; Stepmother, Bonnie Lore, Ionia, Iowa; sister, Denise (Jerry) Conway, Austin, Texas, Bobby (Pam) Lore, Bassett, Iowa, David Lore, Austin, Texas, Michelle (Jeromy) Winter, Ionia, Iowa, and her BFF Cheryl Troetschel, Buda, Texas and a beloved aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is proceeded in death by grandson, John Anthony Fey II, father, Robert Lore and brother, Jeff Lore. Visitation 5:00 pm 8:00 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Funeral Service 1:00 pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, Manchaca, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 24, 2019
