DUNNAM, Valerie Sellors July 1932 September 2020 Valerie Dunnam's fine 88-year adventure has come to an end. She passed away peacefully on September 15th with family members finally by her side after six months of Covid-forced separation. A beautiful woman inside and out, Val's creed was kindness and her currency was friendship. Her life and spirit are defined by the endless acts of kindnesses she performed for so many people in her life. She will be missed beyond measure by her adoring family and friends. Val was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Dixie Hill Sellors and Stanley Sellors. When she was one, her family moved to Houston where her father worked for the Shell Oil Company as a lobbyist. She and her beloved sister Sue were always proud of their Delaware Indian heritage on their mother's side. Val attended Poe Elementary School, Lanier Middle School and Lamar High School. She kept in touch with many friends from her school days throughout her life. She graduated from SMU with a BA degree in 1954. Val loved her time at SMU where she was an eager student, a member of the Tri Delta sorority, associate editor of the campus newspaper and homecoming queen. She was invited to return to SMU years ago to ride in the homecoming parade as the second-oldest-living homecoming queen a recognition she received with humility and a wry sense of humor. After college, Val went on a six-week biking trip across Europe with a sorority sister. She fondly recalled the many stories of that trip and referred to it as 'the greatest adventure of her life.' Despite a few serious falls, steep hills and several questionable youth hostels, she loved every minute. During that time, she and Air Force Lieutenant Samuel Ellis Dunnam enjoyed a written correspondence and became engaged shortly after her return home. Sam was always proud that his fine writing had won her over. After marrying, Sam and Val lived in Shreveport where they had son Greig and then lived in Houston where Jeff was born. Later, they moved to Chicago, where Sam attended graduate school and Val was a busy mother of three young children with the arrival of their third child Virginia. Val would recount how the frigid cold in Chicago was no reason not to get outside with restless toddlersshe bundled up the gang and out they went. They later returned to Austin and welcomed their fourth child Russell. Val and Sam were a great couple who complemented each other. Sam was a dreamer and risk taker; Val was grounded and steady. It wasn't always perfect harmony, but it worked. They were devoted to each other for 62 years. They shared a love of nature, hunting, art, reading and serious discussions about world events, politics, philosophy and more. Their house was filled with kids and music. They loved to entertain friends and the parties often ended up with the adults dancing to the kids' records in the front foyer. It was all a beautiful chaos. Val was an active mom carting her kids all around town and often back to Houston to visit her parents. Saturdays were for swims at Barton Springs followed by hamburgers at The Holiday House. She spent many hours driving kids to music lessons, football games, tennis tournaments across the state and more. Friends describe Val as exceptionally caring, kind and a whole lot of fun. Val had a genuine interest in others. She believed every person had a fascinating story and was determined to know it. She loved people from all walks of life and thought each one was important and special. Later in life, she used this curiosity to conduct many oral history interviews for the Austin History Center. Val was the original straight arrow and rule follower. She was honest to a fault and would confess any transgressions well before being asked about them. Her friends referred to her as 'Saint Val.' She didn't speed and she didn't cuss, except once while riding the Space Mountain roller coaster, much to her children's delight. Nature was a source of constant inspiration and joy to Val. From duck hunts with Sam at the Port Bay Club to golfing with girlfriends in Austin. If Val was outdoors she was happy. Always a soft touch, Val was constantly responding and giving to an endless list of charities. Her heart was as big as the pile of solicitations in her mailbox. She could not bring herself to throw away any request for help. After her children were grown, Valerie held fundraising positions for The University of Texas and later St. Stephens Episcopal School. Her community involvement included stints as president of Friends of the Austin Public Library and Planned Parenthood of Austin. She served on the Austin Public Library Commission and boards of the Austin History Center Association and the Junior League of Austin. A lover of books, Val helped revive the Friends of the Austin Public Library and organized its first Friends Book Sale. As hard as the loss has been for Val's family, they were greatly comforted by this beautiful image envisioned by her niece Alicia Vincent: "I like to think that Val is now with her lifelong love, Sam, and that they are off wandering in the autumn fields of the Texas Hill Country hand-in-hand, looking for birds and laughing together." The family would like to thank Ellie Mendoza for her joyful and compassionate care of Val and her genuine friendship. They are also most grateful for Val's time at Querencia and the lovely caregivers, nurses, staff and especially the third floor Skilled Nursing staff who filled in for family over the past six challenging months. Val is survived by her four children Greig Dunnam; Jeff Dunnam and wife Ruth; Virginia Lahourcade and husband Lee; and Russell Dunnam and wife Kate and nine cherished grandchildren: Hannah Dunnam, Sam Lahourcade, Emily Lahourcade, Rob Lahourcade, Carlisle Dunnam, Bridey Dunnam, John Durham, Virginia Durham and Mary Park Durham. She is also survived by nieces Valerie Finley Armstrong, Alicia Dunnam Vincent and Charlotte Dunnam as well as her five grand nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by husband Samuel Ellis Dunnam , sister Sue Sellors Finley and brothers-in-law James Dunnam and Robert Dunnam. A private family burial took place on Saturday, September 20th. The family plans to celebrate Valerie's life with friends at an appropriate time in the future. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Library Foundation at P.O. Box 13201, Austin, Texas 78711; Mobile Loaves and Fishes on their website 'mlf.org' or the charity of one's choice
