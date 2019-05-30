MOTTA, Valerio Valerio Motta, 78, May 26th, 2019, Austin TX. He was born 25th of March 1941 in Cavignaga Italy to Giuseppe and Iole Motta Val proudly served in our nation's military from July of 1962 through July 1982. While in the military he received the good conduct medal, the small arms expert for marksmanship ribbon, NCO professional military education ribbon, longevity service ribbon, national defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, Air Force outstanding service award gallantry medal and the Republic of Vietnam campaign medal. He retired a Jet engine technician at Luke Air force Base in Phoenix Arizona. After retiring from the military, he went on to become an automotive technician at Sear Automotive for 25 years Beyond work Val's passion was his home and family. He often traveled to Oregon with his wife (and dogs!) to visit their children and grand kids. Our dad was loved by many people and many people considered him a dad in their own life. We want to thank everyone who has helped look after him and mom while Yvette and I were away. We talked often of our family here (and those spread around the globe.) Dad has one surviving brother-Argeo (Jerry) Motta, our mother, my sister and myself. Dad will live on in all our hearts and minds forever, today is a day that we will spend doing just that. Remembering the husband, brother and father and grandfather that we all grew to love and cherish so much Salute' Dad Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary