1/1
Vanessa Jean Filkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vanessa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FILKINS, Vanessa Jean Vanessa Jean Filkins left her body on September 20, 2020 at age 40, due to breast cancer. She leaves behind her wife, Rachael Lee Clark, her parents, David and Brynda Filkins, her sisters, Melissa, Allison Hagen, and bonus "siblings" Evan Hunter Wright, Jen Chance, Katherine Hodges, and Sloan Kelly, as well as more beautiful chosen family members and friends than she could count. She loved beauty of all kinds. Vanessa's full obituary and tribute can be found on EverLoved.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved