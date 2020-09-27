FILKINS, Vanessa Jean Vanessa Jean Filkins left her body on September 20, 2020 at age 40, due to breast cancer. She leaves behind her wife, Rachael Lee Clark, her parents, David and Brynda Filkins, her sisters, Melissa, Allison Hagen, and bonus "siblings" Evan Hunter Wright, Jen Chance, Katherine Hodges, and Sloan Kelly, as well as more beautiful chosen family members and friends than she could count. She loved beauty of all kinds. Vanessa's full obituary and tribute can be found on EverLoved.com