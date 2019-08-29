|
WILHELM, Velera L. Seidel Velera L. Seidel Wilhelm passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2019. She was born to Joseph Seidel and Elizabeth Rabel Seidel on February 3, 1931, in String Prairie, Texas. She grew up in the String Prairie community and married Alfred Wilhelm on November 5, 1950. Velera was strong, fiercely independent and loved animals. Of all the birds she could have rescued and raised, it was a baby buzzard that had fallen out of its nest. She worked hard and trips to Coushatta with her cousin, Joann Goertz Johnson, were one of the things she enjoyed. In addition to being a homemaker, you would find her every day at her farm feeding and checking on her pigs and cattle she raised and sold. God blessed her with good health and her wish to stay in her own home. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alfred and son, Ervin. She leaves behind her sister Lucille Burns, sister-in-law Dorain Purcell, brothers-in-law Floyd Wilhelm (Janie), and Joseph Wilhelm (Darlene), numerous nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law Letitia Wilhelm, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Visitation will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockne, Texas. The family would like to thank Joey Lawson and Rockne Grocery for their support during Velera's later years and to those who may have stopped by to just chat with her.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019