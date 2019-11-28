Home

Providence Funeral Home
807 Carlos Parker Blvd., NW
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 352-5909
Vencil Mares
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery
Cistern, IL
Vencil Mares


1923 - 2019
Vencil Mares Obituary
MARES, Vencil Vencil Mares was born in the Cistern-Kovar area of Fayette County on November 10, 1923 to Stan and Lexie (Zimmerhanzel) Mares. He passed from this life on November 24, 2019 in Taylor. Vencil served bravely as a medic in the 102nd EVAC unit that landed in Normandy in the Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. He also fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He earned the Bronze Star, an award for meritorious action, for serving in five battles. He never forgot those that were lost in combat. He was so very proud of his oldest great grandson that followed in his footsteps and is an Army medic, SPC Kyle Mares. He opened Taylor Café in 1948 and was an icon in the barbeque world. He has been featured in numerous publications, including Texas Monthly and was once featured in a Super Bowl Chevrolet truck commercial. Vencil was proud and honored to have recently received the Key to the City of Taylor along with the mayor's proclamation of declaring November 10th, "Vencil Mares Day". Vencil will be missed by all he has left behind, but all those that have gone before him get ready, because the pits will be fired up in Heaven! Vencil was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred and Daniel Mares; and sister, Della Brosch. He is survived by his longtime friend and companion, Edith Remmel; son, Steve (Jan) Mares; daughters, Cynthia (Denny) Williams and Betty Carol Leinneweber; grandchildren, Tod (Tiffany) Mares, Stephanie Woo, Chari (Scott) Matthijetz, Blake (Erica) Leinneweber, and Misty (Wade) Ujehly; great grandchildren, Kyle (Katy), Cash and Caden Mares, Doliver Brilliant-Woo, Saphire Brilliant, Piper Ujhely, and Carter and Brendan Leinneweber. A service to celebrate Vencil's life will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Providence Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 11:00am on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery in Cistern. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery Fund, PO Box 186, Flatonia, TX 78941 or American Legion Taylor Post, Graham T. Luhn, Taylor, TX 76574.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 28, 2019
