Venita Schied
SCHIED, Venita Venita Schied died on November 12th, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas. She was born on January, 9th, 1940, in Lampasas Texas to Alfred and Ada Gaddy. Venita Graduated from McCallum High School in 1958. She retired from the Texas Department of Transportation in August of 1996. She was preceeded in death by her parents, her infant daughter Kendyle, her brother Bobby, and her loving husband Pat. Surviving relatives are daughter Stacie Elaine, her husband Greg Fiebrich and the two most precious gifts, her grandchildren Mason and Loren. She also has loving sister in-laws in Montana and Wisconsin and nieces and nephews in Brenham who always called to keep in touch and visit when they were in Georgetown. The family will receive friends for Graveside services at 2pm on November 21st at the Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations in Venita's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 19, 2020.
