HANNUSCH, Vera Louise Jentho Age 95, was ready to go home into the Lord's arms and got her wish on Sunday night, October 18, 2020, spending the last months after her colon cancer diagnosis on hospice with her family. Vera was born on August 22, 1925, in Winchester, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband (Dennis), parents (Herman and Esther Jentho), siblings (Curtis Jentho and Gladys Wukasch), and many of her family and friends. She is survived by her 2 children and their families: Scott Hannusch (Lupita and son Dennis and his wife Jessica) and Lisa Hannusch (Lisa Richardson and daughter Shelby) and many loving nieces and nephews. Vera married her sweetheart from Winchester and moved to Austin after the war so he could attend UT. She developed an early expertise as an elevator operator and then made her career at Sears catalog sales, retiring from Sears in 1991. After retirement, she spent time enjoying dancing, traveling, being a loyal Longhorn fan, and participating in church activities. She was a lifelong Missouri Synod Lutheran and volunteered in many church programs throughout the years including, even at 90, delivering flowers to the 'old folks'. Funeral service on October 21, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church followed by burial St. Michael's Cemetery in Winchester, Texas. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.