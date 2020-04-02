Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Marie Freeman Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Marie Freeman Porter Obituary
PORTER, Vera Marie Freeman Vera Marie (Freeman) Porter was born in Austin, Texas. She died at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a graduate of the original L. C. Anderson High School and studied briefly at Huston Tillotson University. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Plummer Porter III; parents; three sisters; two brothers; grandsons: Darrell Porter II and James Riggins, Jr. She is survived by sons: Darrell; P.J. IV (Patricia); Timothy (Lorna); Anthony and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Public visitation will be at King-Tears Mortuary on Friday, April 3, from 4:00 pm 7:00 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -