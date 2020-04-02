|
|
PORTER, Vera Marie Freeman Vera Marie (Freeman) Porter was born in Austin, Texas. She died at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a graduate of the original L. C. Anderson High School and studied briefly at Huston Tillotson University. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Plummer Porter III; parents; three sisters; two brothers; grandsons: Darrell Porter II and James Riggins, Jr. She is survived by sons: Darrell; P.J. IV (Patricia); Timothy (Lorna); Anthony and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Public visitation will be at King-Tears Mortuary on Friday, April 3, from 4:00 pm 7:00 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2020