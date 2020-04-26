Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Vera Marie Wilson


1943 - 2020
WILSON, Vera Marie Vera Marie Wilson, 77, of Austin died Saturday, April 18th. She was born in Del Valle, TX on March 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Gertrude (Yancy) and Cornelius Wilson. The Family Celebration of her Life Service will be Monday, Pastor Darron Patterson Officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2PM to 5PM on Sunday, April 26th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020
