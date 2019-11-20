|
|
COOK, Verla M. "Williams" Born 22, Oct. 1938 in Minneapolis Mn Passed 24, Oct. 2019 in Austin Tx Cause-ediopathic pulmonary fibrosis Predeacesed by 2 infant brothers, parents Verlin E "Willie" Williams & Evelyn A "Ev"Ellingboe Williams, Son James V. Samuelson & Daughter Divian Lee Samuelson. Survived by granddaughters Divian N. Samuelson, Kayman A. Samuelson, Emilee M. Samuelson & granddaughters Sofie & Ramona Crocker. Attended school in Hastings Mn. & after graduation went to work with Braniff Airways. In the 25 years with Braniff she worked in the Twin Cities, Dallas Tx, Colorado Springs Co, Houston Tx, Honolulu and finally Austin Tx. After Braniff shut down in 1982 she went to work as a travel agent for the next 35 years returning in July 2017. Verla volunteered with her church as an usher, teller & at the church's weekly food pantry. She also ushered at the Longcenter for Performing Arts the last 8 years which she described as a wonderful experience. Celebration of Verla's life will be held on November 23rd, 2019 at 10:30 am at Abiding Love Lutheran Church 7210 Brush Country Rd. Austin Tx 78749
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019