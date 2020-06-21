ANDERSON, Verna Joy August 14,1945 June 15, 2020 Joy Anderson, one of Austin's most distinguished and beloved citizens, lost her valiant battle with pancreatic cancer on the morning of June 15. All her many friends, kin, and colleagues would agree that Joy lived the literal definition of her name every day, even when her illness began to take its toll. In the face of grim odds, she fought with a resilient spirit and deep sense of optimism, beating the statistics for longer than anyone expected. Verna Joy McClung was born August 14, 1945, in Dallas, the youngest child of the Rev. Levy David McClung and Nobie Dee Pollard McClung. Joy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Max McClung; her niece, Elizabeth Ferguson; and nephew Rodney Dalton. She is survived by her sister, Diane Dalton Holt, and husband Rodney Holt; her sister-in-law, Barbara McClung; and her nephews, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Plus hundreds of friends and colleagues from Texas to California to Oregon to New York to Israel. Joy's professional career began in Dallas at Tracy-Locke advertising agency in the 1960s where she worked with Frank Bumpus, which led to a lifetime friendship with Frank and his wife Glenda. In recent months Glenda Bumpus has been at Joy's side when needed, for help or companionship, day or night. At Tracy-Locke Joy also met her dear friend Shelly Fraser, and her future husband, Jim Anderson. Later in the 1970s, she became assistant to the director of communication at American Heart Association National Headquarters. That's where she met Terry Mitchell Reddy. Joy made lifelong friends wherever she went. In 1979, she and husband Jim closed the Dallas chapter, loaded their VW camper, and set off on a long sabbatical road trip tour of the western U.S. while deciding where their next chapter would be written. After that adventure through the wide open spaces, they decided to move to the narrow canyons of New York City. The pieces fell into place, and home became an apartment on West 64th Street in Manhattan just a half block west of Central Park and a half block east of Lincoln Center. Joy had a dream of returning to college to complete her degree, so she became a full-time student first at nearby Fordham University and later finishing her BA in political science at Hunter College. While a student, she interned in the Manhattan office of New York's Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, where she discovered a passion for politics and activism. After five years in New York, Joy and Jim moved back to their native Texas, and thus the Austin chapter began in 1985. Joy first met dear friend Mignon McGarry while working on the Pete Geren for Congress campaign. Then she worked briefly for former Texas Lt. Governor Ben Barnes but soon found a more exciting opportunity working for the first woman elected statewide in Texas in over 50 years State Treasurer Ann Richards. While at the State Treasury, Joy worked closely with members of the Texas Legislature to promote the passage of legislation that would modernize the State Treasury. She developed a bipartisan network of colleagues she would work with over the years, and she made lifelong friendships with Mary Beth Rogers and Dorothy Browne. When Ann Richards ran for governor in 1990, Joy left state government to work in the campaign, and her organizational skills provided an invaluable contribution to Richards' victory. She was involved in the planning and transition of Richards to the governor's office and became deputy chief of staff when Richards took office in 1991. After Richards left office, Joy worked with then-Comptroller John Sharp and later became chief of staff at the Texas Youth Commission. In 2007, good friend and mentor Jack Martin recruited Joy for the position of vice chairman at Public Strategies, a public relations firm he had founded. She held that position for two years. Ex-husband Jim remarried in 2009. This is part of Joy's story because she and Nancy Hogan had known each other in the late 1980s. For the last decade, Joy and Nancy were often asked if they were sisters both of them tall, slender, fair, with curly hair, and sharing a love for each other that was quite unique. Their answer: "We're related by marriage." In 2011, Joy started working for Patrick and Kathy Terry at what has become an Austin institution, P. Terry's. She managed the catering part of the business and the company's Giving Back program, which benefits various Austin community charities. As was always her nature, Joy applied her energy and talent to organizations she admired and people she enjoyed. Her battle with cancer slowed her down, but despite her setbacks, she was still scheduling catering events up to the last week of her life. Of the many accomplishments and milestones of her life, Joy was especially proud of her brief career as a member of the clergy. In 2014, she acquired the credentials to be an ordained minister in the State of Texas in order to perform the marriage ceremony for her great-nephew, David Ferguson, and his life partner, Blake Griffin. Over the years, these three enjoyed countless trips between Austin and Dallas to visit each other. Joy's cancer made it difficult to travel, but David and Blake didn't want that to stop her. They accompanied her to Portland, Oregon, last Thanksgiving for a memory-making trip to visit her lifelong friend Mary Maxwell and Mary's family and to see the beautiful Pacific Northwest one more time all made possible by David and Blake. Joy was an active member of University United Methodist Church and a member of the Explorer Class there. So many friendships were born out of this group. It would be impossible to name them all, but Sandy Smith was key in her life. As a volunteer for the Austin Film Festival, Joy hosted visiting speakers and celebrities for many years. Two years ago, when Joy was no longer physically able to continue her role, dear friend and Executive Director Barbara Morgan honored her with a special recognition at the organization's annual gala. Throughout her life, Joy brought energy and perfection to her work and had a natural-born instinct for friendship. The list of people who deserve special thanks could fill this entire page, but highest regards and recognition go out to Dr. Debra Patt and her team of nurses in the infusion room at Texas Oncology on Balcones Drive for their expert care in adding precious time to Joy's life, well beyond expectations. And boundless gratitude goes to Joy's army of friends who called and texted her daily, drove her, sat with her, humored her, shopped for her, brought little surprises to her doorstep, and loved her. You are all heroes. Joy was a generous soul who always gave her energy, time and money to worthy causes. Anyone wishing to make a donation to honor her memory, please consider SAFE Alliance of Austin, Settlement House of Austin, and the Austin Film Festival. Joy Anderson was smart, determined, loving, and full of grace. Her spirit will live on in the memories of everyone whose lives she touched. A memorial service in her honor will be scheduled later when group gatherings are safe again. She will draw a large crowd.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 21, 2020.