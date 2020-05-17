|
CONRAD, Verne Louis Ill (Jack) Jack Conrad passed away on May 14, 2020. Verne Louis Conrad Ill was born March 16, 1943 in Ft. Worth, Texas. He announced that he was "Jack" while in elementary school. It took. Jack graduated from Austin High School, and then attended the University of Texas. He joined the Navy during the 60s, flying out of Subic Bay during Nam. He was on staff to CINCPAC in Hawaii, as well as duty in San Diego and London. Jack exited the service and pursued his passions, flying, hunting, and fishing. American Airlines transferred him from Tulsa to DFW, until his retirement. Jack moved from Rhome to the Austin area three years ago. Jack is preceded in death by his son, Verne Louis Conrad IV, and his brother, John Lee Conrad. He is survived by his brother, James William Conrad, and nephews William Edward Conrad and Brent Rudd Conrad and their families. Interment will be in Brownsville, Texas next to his grandparents.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020