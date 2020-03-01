|
FUCHS, Vernette Helen Kaufman Vernette Helen Kaufman Fuchs died peacefully on February 26, 2020 in the presence of her family on her farm near Pflugerville, Texas. Vernette was the older child of August Kaufman and Wanda Wedepohl Kaufman born on December 15, 1920 in Cascade, Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Warren Kaufman and by her husband and farming and fishing partner of 67 years, Robert A. Fuchs. She is survived by her children, Danny Fuchs and Diane Fuchs Swanson (Robert) and her sister-in-law Aleta Fuchs Bennett. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Brandon Fuchs (Casey), Denise Swanson Chumlea (Matthew) and David Swanson, MD (Taryn), 4 great-grandchildren, Sadie Swanson, Hudson Fuchs and Baine Fuchs and Bryce Greene and by two nephews (Billy Bennett, DDS and David Bennett) and her niece (Karen Kaufman Brooks). She also leaves behind her dog Patches, her constant friend and protector for the last 7years. Vernette came to Texas in 1927 when her father was hired to open Texas' first cheese factory in Round Rock. Vernette attended Round Rock schools, graduated from Round Rock High School and also Texas Lutheran College. She was active in sports at TLC, including tennis and basketball, and was an early inductee into its sports hall of fame. She married Robert Fuchs at Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1947 and assisted Robert in farming and was in charge of a laying hen operation of about 5,000 chickens for 16 years. She loved the farm and country life. Around 1968 they quit the chicken business and she started working for Tracor, Inc. and retired from Tracor after 17 enjoyable years. Vernette loved sports, gardening, building and painting (which she took up after her retirement), and of course lifelong fishing. Vernette was true to her Christian beliefs and was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Special thanks to Pastors Tom and Candice. Although Vernette left many of her family behind in Wisconsin, she became closely involved with Robert's family and extended families, including the Fuchs, Bohls and Pfluger families. She and Robert had a life-long relationship with his many Fuchs and Bohls cousins. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of life, her positive attitude and sense of humor and her beautiful smile and twinkle in her eyes. Special thanks for their wonderful and compassionate care to Dr. Frederick Fung, to Hospice Austin (Melody, Chelsea, Katrina, Rebecca), to Senior Helpers of Central Texas (Ashley and caregivers Christina, Shurawn, Jocelyne, Lajoslin and many others the past many years) and to caregiver Yogi who faithfully stayed by Vernette's side for nearly 6 years and to dear friends throughout the years for their love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Texas Lutheran University. Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, March 9th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 1, 2020