|
|
CURRIER, Vernon Arthur Almost 94, unexpectedly went to join his Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Vern was born on December 13, 1925 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Frieda and Emil Pufahl. He was a Sergeant in the Army and served in the European theater during World War II earning numerous medals and honors. En route to the Pacific theater and in Austin, Texas, he met the love of his life, Betty Lucille Mills. They were married at Hyde Park Baptist Church and have since shared 71 anniversaries. In 1948, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, and after a brief residence in Wisconsin, he accepted a job at Jefferson Chemical Company in Austin where they have remained ever since. During his 32 years at Jefferson, his main focus was on polyurethane foam and was credited with multiple patents on this product. Betty and he enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards, board games, jig saw puzzles and doting on their grandchildren and pets. Stubborn to a fault, even at the age of 93, he has stoically been the primary caretaker of his bedridden wife for over a year. He is preceded in death by his sister (Wilma), brother (Norman), and granddaughter (Charlotte). He is survived by his loving wife (Betty), sister (Helen), four children (Gary, Steven, Allen, and Cynthia), eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar, Austin, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1207 West 45th Street, Austin, Texas 78756. Internment will be immediately following the service at Capital Park in Pflugerville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vernon's name may be made to , or to the . To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019