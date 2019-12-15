Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 454-5611
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1207 West 45th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Capital Park
Pflugerville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Currier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Arthur Currier


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Arthur Currier Obituary
CURRIER, Vernon Arthur Almost 94, unexpectedly went to join his Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Vern was born on December 13, 1925 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Frieda and Emil Pufahl. He was a Sergeant in the Army and served in the European theater during World War II earning numerous medals and honors. En route to the Pacific theater and in Austin, Texas, he met the love of his life, Betty Lucille Mills. They were married at Hyde Park Baptist Church and have since shared 71 anniversaries. In 1948, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, and after a brief residence in Wisconsin, he accepted a job at Jefferson Chemical Company in Austin where they have remained ever since. During his 32 years at Jefferson, his main focus was on polyurethane foam and was credited with multiple patents on this product. Betty and he enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards, board games, jig saw puzzles and doting on their grandchildren and pets. Stubborn to a fault, even at the age of 93, he has stoically been the primary caretaker of his bedridden wife for over a year. He is preceded in death by his sister (Wilma), brother (Norman), and granddaughter (Charlotte). He is survived by his loving wife (Betty), sister (Helen), four children (Gary, Steven, Allen, and Cynthia), eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar, Austin, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1207 West 45th Street, Austin, Texas 78756. Internment will be immediately following the service at Capital Park in Pflugerville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vernon's name may be made to , or to the . To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden Funeral Home
Download Now