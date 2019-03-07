HARDY III, Vessie Earl Passed away in the late evening of March 2, 2019, at age 62. Ves was born on February 2nd, 1957, in San Antonio, TX to Lola (Jean) and Major Vessie Earl Hardy II. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Austin, Texas, where he lived for the remainder of his life. Ves graduated from William B. Travis High School in 1975. He then met his best friend and love of his life, Dianne in February of 1981. They were married on September 12th, 1981 and started their family, with three children. Ves retired from the Texas Comptroller's Office and returned shortly after, for a combined 42 years of service. Ves enjoyed spending time with his family and would often record videos of their times together, as well as all important milestones. He loved traveling with his wife, to not only new destinations, but also going back to some of their family favorites, such as; Port Aransas and Lake Charles. Like all of the men in the Hardy family, one of Ves' favorite past-times was fishing. A passion he shared with his father and passed on to his son, Travis. Whether it be at the coast or in local Austin lakes, he was always happy with a fishing pole in his hand. Ves also loved music, something he shared with his father. Ves is survived by both of his parents, Jean and Major Vessie Hardy II, his wife Dianne, their three children (and spouses): Jennifer, Lisa and Travis (Alexandria); three grandchildren: Haleigh, Dianne and Noah. Ves is also survived by his sister Sharon Dowman (Mark); two nieces: Kendra and Cassandra. Ves was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed and forever cherished by all. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 12:30 PM, with a reception to follow immediately after. All services will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752. Private graveside service will be held at Cook-Walden Capital Park Cemetery in Pflugerville. Remembrances may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/vessie-hardy-8193229. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary