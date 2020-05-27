|
ICE, Vesta Elaine Vesta Elaine (Mann) Ice, 97, died May 24, 2020 in Kyle Texas. Vesta was a faithful wife, mother, sister and grandmother and was beloved by her family. She was born and raised in Arlington, Texas and earned an Associates degree in business from what is now the University of Texas Arlington. Vesta married Alton Ice of Saint Jo, TX in San Antonio on June 17, 1942. Alton died in December 1999. She trusted Christ as her Saviour in her youth and served in the church throughout her life. Since WW II she was a mother and a housewife. Vesta was an avid reader and in her later years she read through the Bible each year. She taught women in Sunday School and taught book studies when asked. She enjoyed her work with the Gideons and also helped with AWANA Clubs. Vesta will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her five children, ten grandchildren, and twenty-seven great grandchildren. Her children include Sandra Kae Solimine of Kyle, TX; Barbara Lynn Rae of Scottsville, VA; Thomas Dwane Ice of Lee's Summit, MO; Sharon Elaine Smith of Austin; and Brenda Lee Estes of Fulshear, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Farrow of Dallas, the last of 8 siblings; 3 girls and 5 boys born to Linn and Luna Mann. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby in Kyle, Texas with burial to follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Park, 6300 Wm. Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas. For those unable to attend, Facebook Livestream will be offered for both events. Visit www.harrellfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 27, 2020