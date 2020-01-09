Home

SPINK, Vicki Jeanne (Mergen) MADISON, Wis. -Vicki Jeanne (Mergen) Spink passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Vicki began her journey on Jan. 7, 1945, growing up in Middleton, Wis., with her siblings, Judy Reynolds, David Mergen, and Annette Smith, who all remember her fondly. Vicki is survived by her children, Anne, Nicholas, and Troy; daughter-in-law, Holly; grandchildren, Benjamin (22), Alexandra (20), Danielle (17), Cheyenne (14) and Michael (13); her siblings, Judy, David and Annette; and Paul's siblings, Kenneth Spink, Nancy Smith, and John Spink. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul and Paul's siblings, Elaine Bloomer, Robert Spink, Louise Faulkes, and Louis Spink. A memorial service celebrating Vicki's life will be held at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5226 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park St. (608) 835-3515
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020
