WALTHER, Victor Adolf Victor Adolf Walther, age 90, passed away April 25, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born in Priddy, Texas to parents Kurt and Minnie Niemann Walther. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy, Texas. He married his wife Pearl on June 9, 1951, and they were married for 41 years. He retired as the Supervisor of Construction and Maintenance at the UT Physical Plant with over 35 years of service. Through his love of dancing, fishing, travel, and dominoes, Victor met Jane Harrell and they enjoyed each other's company for more than 20 years. Victor is preceded in death by his parents, wife Pearl, daughter Vickie Whitt, brother Reimer Walther, and sister Geneva Homesley. He is survived by his daughter Kathy McCann and her husband Joe; grandchildren Cody McCann and Lacy McCann; companion Jane Harrell; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church where Victor had been a member for 60 years. Interment to immediately follow at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. Memorial Contributions in Victor's name may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 2, 2019
