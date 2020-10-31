GONZALEZ JR., Victor Albert On Saturday September 19, 2020, at the age of 67, Victor A. Gonzalez Jr. passed away in Seaside, Oregon, where he and his wife of 33 years had decided to retire. He was born in Baytown, Texas to parents Victor A. Gonzalez Sr. and Angela M. Gonzalez of Baytown, Texas where he graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School in 1971. He was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1971 1975 during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he graduated from the University of Texas in Austin. In 1993 he attended and graduated from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston which increased his interest in public policy that improved the quality of life for others. To that purpose, he spent the next 35 years of his life working in the Texas House of Representatives for the general staff and advancing to serve on the staffs of multiple legislators and leaders. It is also where he first met his future wife and soulmate, Karol. Together they formed Politechs, Inc. and began publishing the Texas Lobby Directory in 1987. They worked together in this capacity for over 30 years. While they loved Austin and the many life-long friends made there, the extensive growth caused them to consider a calmer, quieter life. They discovered friends living very active and involved lives in historic Bastrop, in early 2000 and fell in love with the people, the history, the art community and the environment. They found their dream home and moved there in 2002 and developed deep and loving friendships with many of the residents there. Vic worked for the law firm of Joe Grady Tuck but longed to become more involved in the community. He left the law firm and he used his legal talent to volunteer for CASA, court appointed special advocates, and was so happy to support and work with children. He also became very involved and sat on the Board of In the Streets, Hands up High Ministry and the Open Door Kitchen run by Pastor Roland Nava and his wife Jean. He was also active in the Cedar Creek Rotary Club. Victor's deep love extended to music, The Beatles, Santana, and watching old black and white movies. He also adored all animals that passed through his life, the most recent, 2 wonderful pets Mokie and Ginny. He was a loving, kind, humorous and caring husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He filled our lives with love and laughter and will be deeply missed every day. Victor was proceeded in death by his parents Victor and Angela Gonzalez of Baytown, Texas. He is survived by his wife Karol Rice of 33 years. His sisters Elsa and spouse Damon Denson; nephew Steven Brent and son Logan; niece Stacey Brent; sister, Lisa and spouse Jesse Segura; nieces Stefanie Segura and spouse Drew Cavendish; Sarah and spouse Jon Hartman and great nieces Avery and Cassidy; nephew Philip Segura and spouse Brandi Reyna; sister, Anna and spouse Patrick Byrne and niece Bailee Victoria of Allen. Additionally, Aunts Rachel DeTorre and Gloria Centeno and numerous adored cousins and close friends. Sister-in-law Jan Thompson Harnett and spouse Kevin Harnett; nieces Kristi and spouse Tony Parlak and Kerri Baker and great nephew Brennen. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family has asked that charitable gifts be given to CASA of Bastrop, Fayette and Lee Counties locally or In the Streets, Hands up High Ministry and the Open Door Kitchen.



