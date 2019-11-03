|
APPEL, Dr. Victor Harold Dr. Victor Harold Appel, 89, of Austin, Texas (recently living in Wilton, CT) died September 15, 2019, following complications of a hip fracture. Vic was born June 28, 1930, to Jeanette and Maximilian M. Appel, in Mexico City, Mexico. As a young boy, he lived in Texas and California before graduating from the University of California - Berkeley in 1951. From 1951-1953, he was an army military police officer in the Korean War. Following his military service, he earned his PhD in Psychology from The Ohio State University. Vic married Jean Audrey McArdle in 1956. They were married 45 years, raising 3 children and delighting in their grandchildren. Vic taught psychology at the University of Texas, specializing in career counseling. He enjoyed mentoring his many graduate students. He was active in the American Psychological Association, Austin/UT community, and his church. Those who knew Vic best will remember him for being a loving family member and friend. We will remember his passion for teaching, gardening, fishing, singing hymns with gusto, wearing Hawaiian shirts, speaking Spanish, reciting poetry, coordinating Easter Sunrise services on Mount Bonnell, helping others discover their path in life, and most of all for his larger than life, "never met a stranger" personality. We will also miss his optimism, sense of humor, playfulness, and active imagination. Vic is survived by his three children, Cheryl Appel, Debbie Appel Knowlton and Gregg Appel, son-in-law, Bob Knowlton, daughter-in-law, Carolee Appel, six grandchildren Katie, Jake, Josh and Abbey Appel and Emily and Samuel Knowlton, and brothers Bruce (Solveig) Appel and Craig (Phyllis) Appel, and his church family/friends and cousins/nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Jerry, first wife Jean and second wife Betty. Funeral services will be held at the Congregational Church of Austin, 408 W 23rd Street, Sunday, November 10 at 1:15, with burial following at 4:00. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 9 from 3-6 PM at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar. Friends may also greet the family at the church and enjoy refreshments and a light lunch one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Congregational Church of Austin UCC, Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church's program for dementia support "The Gathering", the Royal B. Embree Jr. Presidential Endowment Scholarship, Habitat for Humanity, the Stephen Ministry Austin, Mary House Catholic Worker of Austin, or to the . Please share your memories of Vic at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019