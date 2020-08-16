HINOJOSA, Victor Dr. Victor Hinojosa passed away August 12, 2020 in Austin, Texas, 17 days shy of his 97th birthday. He was born August 29, 1923 in Rio Grande City, Texas to mother Felicia Hinojosa and father Edualdo Hinojosa. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. Victor graduated from Rio Grande City High School in 1940 and began his pre-med studies at the University of Texas in Austin, graduating in 1944. He received his medical degree from the National University of Mexico in 1959. An internship and residency followed at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. He began his medical career as a physician for the MHMR system which evolved into a 26 year career with MHMR in which he served in various medical and administrative capacities, culminating with 13 years as the Superintendent of the Travis State School. He had a passion for the residents of the facility and brought many innovative changes during his tenure. His love for all those he served was evident by his unparalleled dedication and commitment. Victor served on numerous councils and committees serving the MHMR community and was a presenter at many conferences addressing the needs of this community. Victor and Minnie were members of St. Elizabeths Catholic church for many years, where he was very involved in the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and was very proud to be a member of the Secular Third Order of Saint Francis. Dad met Mom, the love of his life, while in high school. The romance blossomed and they were married in May, 1949. They shared a deep love for their three children and devoted themselves to not only loving us, but encouraging and supporting us in all our endeavors, even into adulthood. We, his children and grandchildren, could not have been more loved or blessed. Dad loved music of all types, but was especially drawn to music from Latin America. He and Mom loved to dance and he continued to dance until shortly before his death. He played the piano beautifully and was a talented artist. There was a special place in Dad's heart for the Special Olympics and he served as a dedicated supporter for many years. He was often described by others as a gentleman with a charming, and gracious manner. He had an unexpected quick wit, that will leave many with an everlasting smile in their heart. Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie in 2000; his mother; father; and two brothers. He is survived by his sons Vic Hinojosa (Barbara) and Luis Hinojosa, and his daughter Pat Frautschi (Jack), in addition to five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In his last few years his great-grandchildren brought enormous smiles to his face. Victor will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. We have a lifetime of wonderful memories to recall which will bring smiles and comfort. Due to the current COVID situation, the family will be having a private burial with a Celebration of his life to occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Special Olympics of Texas.