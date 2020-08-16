1/1
Victor Hinojosa
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINOJOSA, Victor Dr. Victor Hinojosa passed away August 12, 2020 in Austin, Texas, 17 days shy of his 97th birthday. He was born August 29, 1923 in Rio Grande City, Texas to mother Felicia Hinojosa and father Edualdo Hinojosa. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. Victor graduated from Rio Grande City High School in 1940 and began his pre-med studies at the University of Texas in Austin, graduating in 1944. He received his medical degree from the National University of Mexico in 1959. An internship and residency followed at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. He began his medical career as a physician for the MHMR system which evolved into a 26 year career with MHMR in which he served in various medical and administrative capacities, culminating with 13 years as the Superintendent of the Travis State School. He had a passion for the residents of the facility and brought many innovative changes during his tenure. His love for all those he served was evident by his unparalleled dedication and commitment. Victor served on numerous councils and committees serving the MHMR community and was a presenter at many conferences addressing the needs of this community. Victor and Minnie were members of St. Elizabeths Catholic church for many years, where he was very involved in the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and was very proud to be a member of the Secular Third Order of Saint Francis. Dad met Mom, the love of his life, while in high school. The romance blossomed and they were married in May, 1949. They shared a deep love for their three children and devoted themselves to not only loving us, but encouraging and supporting us in all our endeavors, even into adulthood. We, his children and grandchildren, could not have been more loved or blessed. Dad loved music of all types, but was especially drawn to music from Latin America. He and Mom loved to dance and he continued to dance until shortly before his death. He played the piano beautifully and was a talented artist. There was a special place in Dad's heart for the Special Olympics and he served as a dedicated supporter for many years. He was often described by others as a gentleman with a charming, and gracious manner. He had an unexpected quick wit, that will leave many with an everlasting smile in their heart. Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie in 2000; his mother; father; and two brothers. He is survived by his sons Vic Hinojosa (Barbara) and Luis Hinojosa, and his daughter Pat Frautschi (Jack), in addition to five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In his last few years his great-grandchildren brought enormous smiles to his face. Victor will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. We have a lifetime of wonderful memories to recall which will bring smiles and comfort. Due to the current COVID situation, the family will be having a private burial with a Celebration of his life to occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Special Olympics of Texas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 16, 2020
My condolences to your family. I worked with Dr. Vic in the late 1970's at MHMR when I was right out of grad school. He was a true caballero.

David Henderson
August 16, 2020
Victor was wonderful caring man and dear friend who had a natural but profound affect and caring positive attitude toward everyone he met that will always be remembered by everyone that was lucky to have met him . I truly cherished his friendship, and am glad I had the opportunity to know him and appreciated his humor and ability to make everyone he knew happy and put a smile on their face! My condolences to the family, he was one of the few good honorable men that I can appreciate I had the opportunity to get to know!
Scott Sheffield
Neighbor
August 16, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Tio Vito. I am Araceli Perez Hinojosa Davis from Rio Grande City. He was my mother’s dear cousin and kept in touch thru letters.
May his soul Rest In Peace.
Araceli
Araceli Davis
Family
August 16, 2020
I worked at TSS “Travis State School” from 1977 until it was closed and Dr.H was all over the campus talking to not only staff but to the residents that lived at TSS. His office door was always open for you to come in. Mrs Minnie was such a gracious lady to us all. God Bless and Let me win but if I can not win let me be brave in the attempt. Special Olympic Oath
Margie Faust
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved