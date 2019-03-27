SERNA, Victor Our Beloved Victor Serna, age 74 of Austin, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Juanita Serna, and brother Jesus Serna, Jr. Victor is survived by his loving wife, Lily Jane Serna of 15 years. His children Lisa Serna and Sylvia Delarosa, Lisa (Adam) Cortez, and Jonathan Salazar, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Sisters Lydia (Arthur) Zapata, and Juanita (Mike) Salazar, numerous family members, and friends. Also, his second family, the Sendas Antiguas Centro Cristiano Church, Pastor Guillermo Alvarez, and church members. The family would like to express a special thanks to Hospice Austin, Dr. Flora Edison, and Pastor Alvarez for the care, guidance, strength, and support given to Victor and his family. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at the Church, 4410 Dacy Lane, Buda, Texas, 78610 beginning at 5:30 pm followed by service at 7:30 pm. Graveside service will be held Thursday, March 28th at 10:00 am at Phelan Cemetery, County Road 157 (Sayers Road), in Bastrop, Texas. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Victor's family on his On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200 Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary