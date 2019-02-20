GUTIERREZ, Victoria "Vickie" 9/19/1950 2/16/2019 Vickie Gutierrez, formerly of Round Mountain and Pflugerville, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home in Austin, Texas. She lost her battle to cancer after 12 long years. Vickie is survived by her large extended Gutierrez family three sisters - Basilia Martinez of Fredericksburg, Nina Gutierrez-Gomez of Austin and Linda Gutierrez of Round Mountain, eight brothers who will also serve as her Honorary Pall Bearers Lino and wife Benita Gutierrez, John and wife Hortencia Gutierrez, all of Marble Falls, and Albert Gutierrez, Alvin and wife Carmen Gutierrez, Domingo Gutierrez, Julian and wife Mary Gutierrez all of Round Mountain, and Manuel Gutierrez of Horseshoe Bay. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and her large extended family. Vickie is preceded in death by her parents Apolonia and Sequindino Gutierrez, a brother, Frank Gutierrez, niece DeeDee Gutierrez and nephews Tony Gutierrez and Lino Gutierrez, Jr. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Chapel of St. John's Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 am also in the Chapel of St. John's Catholic Church, Marble Falls, Texas. Burial will be at Marble Falls City Cemetery. Serving as Pall Bearers will be: Alanzo Gutierrez, Christopher Gutierrez, Daniel Gutierrez, Michael Christopher Gutierrez, Robert Gutierrez, john Arthur Martinez and Joseph Martinez. Online condolences may be made at www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary