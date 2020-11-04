1/1
Victoriano Hernandez Medina
1929 - 2020
MEDINA, Victoriano (Victor) Hernandez Victoriano (Victor) Hernandez Medina was 91 years of age and passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, with his children by his side. He was born in Kyle to Victoriano and Ramona Medina on March 23, 1929. He married the love of his life Maria Refugio Medina on April 3, 1948 in San Marcos, TX. They were together for 70 years and raised a beautiful family full of love, instilling into their children the importance of family. Victor was a lifelong resident of Kyle. He retired from the San Marcos Telephone Company in 1994. Prior to that he enjoyed his life as a farmer for 14 years. He enjoyed nature and life on the farm tremendously and later moved into town to be closer to family where he continued to garden each year. One of his favorite hobbies aside gardening was carpentry. His children describe him as a faithful and loving husband and father who dedicated his life to supporting his family and raising and leading his children by example instilling the value of discipline, hard work and honesty. Victor will be deeply missed by his cherished family as well as all those, who's life he touched. He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Refugio Medina, parents Victoriano and Ramona Medina, Sister Juanita Donez, Uncle Francisco Rodriguez, Aunt Noberta Rodriguez, and Aunt Amada Rodriguez. Remaining to cherish his memory, his children, Domingo Medina and wife Teresa, Maria Anita Herrera, Delia Blanco and husband Fernando, Alicia Macias and husband Reynaldo, Victoriano Medina, Jr., Carolina Ratliff and husband Tommy; 13 grandchildren, Patricia Medina, Amanda Medina, Karla Anita Herrera, Charles Herrera Jr., Sara Maria Fairchild, Dana Yvonne Flores, Jerome Cisneros, Marcus Blanco, Angela Rae Adams, Elizabeth Ann Bartling, Thomas Martinez, Victoria Nicole Ratliff and William Thomas Ratliff; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Join us in celebration of Victors remarkable life starting with a public visitation on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with recitation of holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. followed by Eulogies until 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday. November 4th, 2020 at St. Anthony Marie de Claret in Kyle, at 2:00 pm followed immediately by his interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, in Martindale, TX. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, condolence, with Victor's family or watch the Rosary via livestream on his On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Anthony Marie de Claret
