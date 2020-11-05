1/1
Vilma Hunt
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNT, Vilma Age 73, of Austin, TX, passed away November 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Vilma was born on January 20, 1947 to the late Rafael Torres and Ana Silvia Atiles in the hilly town of Aibonito, Puerto Rico. She lived in the Bronx and Brooklyn boroughs of NY as a child. In her early twenties, she moved to Houston, TX. She married the late John Hunt in September 1972, and remained in the Houston/Sugar Land, TX areas for thirty years. After her husband's passing in June 2002, she moved to Austin, TX to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Vilma is survived by her siblings; Livia and Carlos Torres; her children, Natalie Jones and Andrew Hunt; and her grandchildren Jack and Jason Jones, and Carly Hunt. Vilma was a creative woman who spent her free time painting, sewing, and crocheting. She also enjoyed gardening immensely and was always toiling in the yard, filling it with beautiful flowers, fruit trees and vegetables. Vilma had a generous heart that cared deeply for her friends, family, and the medical team that helped her through her long illness. When facing hardships, she would simply say, "It is what it is". Her faith and quiet resolve gave her incredible strength and resiliency, which comforted those around her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2 pm at Harrell Funeral Home at 4435 Frontier Trail. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm. The burial service will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3 pm at Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in support of liver cancer research. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Burial
03:00 PM
Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrell Funeral Home of Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved