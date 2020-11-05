HUNT, Vilma Age 73, of Austin, TX, passed away November 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Vilma was born on January 20, 1947 to the late Rafael Torres and Ana Silvia Atiles in the hilly town of Aibonito, Puerto Rico. She lived in the Bronx and Brooklyn boroughs of NY as a child. In her early twenties, she moved to Houston, TX. She married the late John Hunt in September 1972, and remained in the Houston/Sugar Land, TX areas for thirty years. After her husband's passing in June 2002, she moved to Austin, TX to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Vilma is survived by her siblings; Livia and Carlos Torres; her children, Natalie Jones and Andrew Hunt; and her grandchildren Jack and Jason Jones, and Carly Hunt. Vilma was a creative woman who spent her free time painting, sewing, and crocheting. She also enjoyed gardening immensely and was always toiling in the yard, filling it with beautiful flowers, fruit trees and vegetables. Vilma had a generous heart that cared deeply for her friends, family, and the medical team that helped her through her long illness. When facing hardships, she would simply say, "It is what it is". Her faith and quiet resolve gave her incredible strength and resiliency, which comforted those around her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2 pm at Harrell Funeral Home at 4435 Frontier Trail. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm. The burial service will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3 pm at Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in support of liver cancer research. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
.