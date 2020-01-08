Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
Vina Estelle Hudson Combs


1927 - 2020
Vina Estelle Hudson Combs Obituary
COMBS, Vina Estelle Hudson Estelle Vina Hudson Combs of Bee Creek Texas passed away on January 6, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Bee Cave Texas on February 21, 1927. She was member of the Assembly of God Church. A homemaker who enjoyed sewing and going to the Dripping Springs Senior Citizen Activity Center and working in the Crafts Room. Estelle was predeceased by her husband of over 49 years W.O. "Bill" Combs, Parents Lemuel and Elmah Hudson. Brothers Howard, James and W.A. "Cotton", Sister Nila Dikes. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home located at 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin Texas. Services will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 10, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home Austin, Texas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020
