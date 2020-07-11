SEGURA, Vincent Paul Vincent Paul Segura 64, passed away on July 3rd, 2020 after a long battle with cancer due to complications from COVID-19. He was born September 9th, 1955 in South Austin, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Alice Segura, sister, Mary Estrada, brother-in-law Martin D. Estrada Sr., brothers Albert Sr., Xavier, and son Paul. He is survived by his siblings Frank Sr., Alfonso, David (Rosemary), Sherry Moreno (Paul), Gilbert (Vera), and Edward (Patricia). His children Joseph, Rene, Ricky, Vincent Jr., Adrienne, Sarah, Elena, Alaura Ward, and Brianna. 15 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Vincent enjoyed and excelled in baseball and basketball as a youth, earning an offer to tryout with the Houston Astros in his teens. He would be known as one of the best shortstops around, as he played adult softball with teams such as the Rangers, Royals, and Gillis Rags, as well as sponsored tournament teams who would pick him up in state and national tournaments. In later years Vincent enjoyed spending time with family and friends that he had throughout Austin. Vincent cherished his family and was always the first person to help out his family as well as his friends. He will be deeply missed and always remembered as a true, one of a kind, South Austin Legend. Visitation will be held Monday July 13th, 2020 from 5-8pm at Affordable Burial and Cremation, 13009 Dessau Rd Bldg. M, Austin, TX. 78754. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 10 visitors will be allowed at a time. Face masks and social distancing are strictly required. Recitation of the Holy Mass will be held on Tuesday July 14th, 2020, 2pm at San Jose Catholic Church, 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, TX. 78704. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to mass for mandatory temperature checks and seating. Only 150 persons will be allowed to attend service. Current church guidelines can be found on their website. If you cannot attend, San Jose will graciously be live streaming Vincent's mass via their Facebook page (San Jose Catholic Church) and their YouTube page (sanjosechurch.org
), please log on 15 minutes before mass begins. Prior to attending please refer to any local and/or state mandates as they are subject to change. The Segura family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support during this difficult time. Please stay safe.